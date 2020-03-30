Deaths listed for Tuesday, March 30, 2020
0 entries

Deaths listed for Tuesday, March 30, 2020

ADDISON, Joshua K., Moweaqua

FOGLEMAN, Robert, Decatur

GOSCH, William, Decatur

JARRETT, Johnnie Frank, Decatur

STEVENS, Virginia, Decatur

THOMAS, Paul H., Decatur

