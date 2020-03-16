Deaths listed for Tuesday, March 17, 2020
Deaths listed for Tuesday, March 17, 2020

CODY, Regina, Decatur

HILL, Lois Christine, Decatur

HUGHES, Robert, Decatur

MARTZ, Beverly G., Lakewood

METZGER, John David, Decatur

MOSSER, Robert James, Litchfield

RORABAUGH, Jeanette Elaine, Decatur

SMITH, Joyce C., Clinton

TARRANT, Mildred Alvena "Millie," Effingham

VADAKIN, Gary, Decatur

