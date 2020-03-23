Deaths listed for Tuesday, March 24, 2020
Deaths listed for Tuesday, March 24, 2020

CHRISTMAN, Agnes E., Decatur

GASTON, David L., Lakewood

GURLEY, Tina M., Decatur

HOWARD, Walter Erman, Decatur

MESTINSEK, Wilma I., Clinton

SORRELL, Linda, Mount Zion

