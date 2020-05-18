Deaths listed for Tuesday, May 19, 2020
Deaths listed for Tuesday, May 19, 2020

BAUER, Catherine, Decatur

BIRKS, Gladys, Decatur

BRADFIELD, Maurice, Decatur

BROWN, Reagan Symone-Rosie, Decatur

JOHNSON, Jodie L. Sr., Decatur

JONES, Jerry R., Decatur

JONES, Louise, Decatur

KRAFT, Catherine Ellen, Decatur

PRINCE, Rosie M., Decatur

REDMON, Christine, Decatur

VOYLES, Catherine Ellen, Decatur

WALTON, William L., Mount Auburn

