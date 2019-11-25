Deaths listed for Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
0 entries

Deaths listed for Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CATCHINGS, Jessie "Jeff" Sr., Decatur

CRIST, Beverly, Arthur

GAUGH, Nancy, Effingham

MASSEY, Lloyd Woodford, Decatur

MELL, Barry Keith, Decatur

McCOOL, Barbara Jean, Decatur

STOREY, Ray L., Mount Zion

WESTENHAVER, E. Janet, Decatur

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News