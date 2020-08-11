You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deaths listed for Wednesday Aug. 12, 2020
0 entries

Deaths listed for Wednesday Aug. 12, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BROWN, Richard Eugene, Decatur

BROWN, Stephen A., Decatur

CULP, Patricia Jean, Coulterville

FLESCH, Mable Louise, Van Buren, Missouri

HEINKEL, Anthony "Tony" Richard, Braselton, Georgia

MANNING, Opal, Shelbyville

PRICE, Jean E., Bement

WHARTON, Dewey L. Jr., Mount Zion

WIREY, David Eugene, Findlay

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News