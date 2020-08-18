You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deaths listed for Wednesday Aug. 19, 2020
0 entries

Deaths listed for Wednesday Aug. 19, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ADLER, Arthur A. "Art", Decatur

BOLINGER, Tamela Jan "Tammie, Shelbyville

CARLIN, Gerald W. "Jerry", McLean

CRAIG, John W., Windsor

DAVIS, Marilyn, Decatur

FRANKLIN, Dennis, Decatur

HANSON, Donald William "Don", Shelbyville

HARRIS, Henry Thomas "Tom", Mode

KELLER, Clinton Joe, Decatur

LOWE, Linda L., Decatur

LUMPP, Greg, Shelbyville

RICHERT, Mark Anthony, Decatur

RITCHEY-STONE, Agnes Kay, Decatur

SADLER, Phillip L., Decatur

SCHAAL, Betty Jean, Decatur

SCHMIDT, Karen Lee, Evansville, In.

SHIPLEY, Warren L., Boody

WORKMAN, Adelia M., Decatur

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News