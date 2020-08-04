You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deaths listed for Wednesday August 5, 2020
0 entries

Deaths listed for Wednesday August 5, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ARMOUR, Verenita, Decatur

CATLIN, Lewis L., Forsyth

CARTER, Dennis, Clinton

COPPENBARGER, Donna Frances (Fitzpatrick), Kenney

DUST, Donald G., Assumption

JONES, David L., Decatur

MOREY, Ronald Allen, Oakley

VIEWEG, Tim Sr., Decatur

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News