Deaths listed for Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
Deaths listed for Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019

ATER, Michael David, Decatur

BERRY, Mary Ruth, Decatur

BUSBOOM, Patricia, Decatur

JOYNER, Linda K., Decatur

KING, Timothy Andrew, Mount Zion

NYBERG, Kathleen S., Decatur

ROTZ, Carlyn M., Decatur

WORKMAN, Pat J., Clinton

YOCKEY, James L., Shelbyville

