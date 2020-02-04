Deaths listed for Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
Deaths listed for Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020

AHOLA, Joyce Velva, Decatur

COLLINS, Rozetta, Decatur

MANLEY, Joan, Decatur

MESEROLE, Shirley A., Atlanta

MILLER, Charles J., Decatur

PAINE, Jack Lee, Decatur

