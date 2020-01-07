Deaths listed for Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020

BAKER, Juliana, Weldon
KARR, Rozanne, Wapella
MUNSON, Jean Marie, Decatur
NICHOLSON, John Aaron, Decatur
OLESON, Joyce Faye, Decatur
You have free articles remaining.
ORR, Linda B., Decatur
PILLING, Frank Edward, Decatur
RYERSON, Paul K., Decatur
SHIELDS, Richard S., Decatur
SNOKE, Guyneith L., Clinton
WASHBURN, Esther E., Effingham
WRAY, June, Decatur
To plant a tree in memory of
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.