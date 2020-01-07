Deaths listed for Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
BAKER, Juliana, Weldon

KARR, Rozanne, Wapella

MUNSON, Jean Marie, Decatur

NICHOLSON, John Aaron, Decatur

OLESON, Joyce Faye, Decatur

ORR, Linda B., Decatur

PILLING, Frank Edward, Decatur

RYERSON, Paul K., Decatur

SHIELDS, Richard S., Decatur

SNOKE, Guyneith L., Clinton

WASHBURN, Esther E., Effingham

WRAY, June, Decatur

