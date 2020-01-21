Deaths listed for Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
Deaths listed for Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020

ASHENFELTER, Mildred Louise, Decatur

BIRKEY, Elmer M., Morton

ENGEL, Gehrig Ralph, Strasburg

NICKEY, Janine April, Decatur

REEDER, Nellie M., Dewitt

RYERSON, Paul K., Clinton

SHAFFER, James H., White Heath

WAELTZ, Sue Ellen, Decatur

