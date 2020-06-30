Deaths listed for Wednesday July 1, 2020
Deaths listed for Wednesday July 1, 2020

BALLARD, Charolene Y., Decatur

BRADY, Isaac, Decatur

BRAGG, James Carroll, Decatur

BROWN-SCRUGGS, Beverly, Decatur

COOK, Quadie Lewis Jr, Indianapolis, Ind. 

FULLERTON, Michael Lee, Cerro Gordo

HILL, Paul E., Lincoln

HOUSTON, Willie, Decatur

KATER, Gordon K., Shelbyville

LILLPOP, Norman Lee, Macon

OAKLEY, Ronald C., Clinton

SCOTT, Ricky Elgin, Decatur

