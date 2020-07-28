Deaths listed for Wednesday July 29, 2020

ARMSTRONG, Debra, Shelbyville
DAVIS, Florence Ellen, Decatur
DONOHO, Rogan, Mount Zion
GONZALEZ, Mildred Turner, Decatur
MORRISON, Joanne, Pana
NORTH, William I. "Bill", Clinton
PARKS, William, Findlay
PARROTT, Mike, Maroa
PERKINSON, Madge L., Taylorville
SCALES, Marie E., Blue Mound
SEPPI, Judith A. "Judy", Kenney
SPENCER, Lorraine, Decatur
VICKERS-GARDNER, Agnes Christine, Decatur
WALLACE, Dorothy J., Decatur
