Deaths listed for Wednesday July 29, 2020
ARMSTRONG, Debra, Shelbyville

DAVIS, Florence Ellen, Decatur

DONOHO, Rogan, Mount Zion

GONZALEZ, Mildred Turner, Decatur

MORRISON, Joanne, Pana

NORTH, William I. "Bill", Clinton

PARKS, William, Findlay

PARROTT, Mike, Maroa

PERKINSON, Madge L., Taylorville

SCALES, Marie E., Blue Mound

SEPPI, Judith A. "Judy", Kenney

SPENCER, Lorraine, Decatur

VICKERS-GARDNER, Agnes Christine, Decatur

WALLACE, Dorothy J., Decatur

