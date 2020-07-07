Deaths listed for Wednesday July 8, 2020
Deaths listed for Wednesday July 8, 2020

  • 0
BROWN, Robert "Bob" Leroy, Springfield

BROWN, William E. "Earl," Decatur

CARROLL, Robert "Bob," Decatur

DAVIS, Lillian "Joy," Assumption

FLACH, Nancy Helen Peters, Decatur

GARNER, Derbara J., Decatur

KLEPZIG, Zola Jeannette, Stewardson

MATTINGLY, Theodore Eugene, Decatur

PARADEE, Jerry Ann, Henry

SHASTEEN, Virginia Lee, Shelbyville

TYSON, Katherine, Matteson

