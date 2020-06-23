Deaths listed for Wednesday June 24, 2020
0 entries

ANDREWSON, Bonny Elizabeth, Peoria

BOLLHORST, Shirley Jean, Moweaqua

BRIGHT, William "Todd", Mount Zion

BROHEZ, Michael Lynn, Decatur

CRACKEL, Zona Gayle, Decatur

ECKERT, Doris Faye, Lincoln

FOMBELLE, Michael Just, Decatur

HOLTHAUS, Carl Joseph, Shelbyville

HUFFMAN, Diana K., Lincoln

MARTIN, Randy, Clinton

NAILER, Howard, Decatur

