Deaths listed for Wednesday June 3, 2020

BOWMAN, Keithsha, Decatur

COOPER, Armani C., Decatur

GIRARD, Mildred V., Decatur

HARPER, Shonez M., Decatur

KING, Brittany, Decatur

McCARTHY, Bonnie J., Mount Zion

WAKELAND, John W., Shelbyville

WHISNANT, Edward D., Argenta

