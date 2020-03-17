Deaths listed for Wednesday, March 18, 2020
0 entries

Deaths listed for Wednesday, March 18, 2020

  • 0
ALLEN, Janice, Tower Hill

COOPER, Lois A., Atlanta

GREGG, Maxine, Shelbyville

GRIESEMER, Vernon, Shelbyville

GURUJAL, Suryaprabha Kumari, Shelbyville

KECK, Louanne, Decatur

LUMPP, Regina S., Shelbyville

MYERS, Harry Franklin, Decatur

PUNDT, Virginia L., Decatur

REUM, Donald L., Clinton

SMITH, Joyce C., Clinton

