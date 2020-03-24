Deaths listed for Wednesday, March 25, 2020
Deaths listed for Wednesday, March 25, 2020

BROOKS, Flora Jean, Decatur

CHRISTMAN, Agnes, Decatur

INYART, Richard M., Shelbyville

PHILLIPS, Larry, Decatur

SUZEWITS, David Arthur, Decatur

WATSON, Floella, Decatur

