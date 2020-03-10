Deaths listed for Wednesday, March 11, 2020
Deaths listed for Wednesday, March 11, 2020

BILBREY, Robert LeRoy, Decatur

DAY, Lyle R., Clinton

JACKSON, Larese, Decatur

JONES, Randall, Decatur

LANE, David Archer, Decatur

LARABEE, Helen Elizabeth, Oblong

MARSHALL, Wenona Ruth, Oreana

McCARTHY, Terence Robert Sr., Decatur

MEIXNER, Maria Marta, Decatur

MERTZ, Victoria L., Decatur

MORGAN, Juanita, Decatur

MORSE, Robert Warren, Kenney

ROBERTS, Ronnie, Mount Zion

ROOT, Janet Lee, Decatur

TOMES, James R., Clinton

TULL, Robert L., Shelbyville

WALL, Barbara Jean, Dalton City

