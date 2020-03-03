Deaths listed for Wednesday, March 4, 2020
Deaths listed for Wednesday, March 4, 2020

ASHE, Susan, Decatur

BORCHERDING, Rodney, Decatur

CADE, Carlene, Lincoln

ERNST, Harry Richard, Monticello

EVANS, Mildred Ruth, Decatur

FRUCHTL, Jack E., Oreana

GROUND, Walter "Gary," Chatham

KIDD, Delores "Dee," Decatur

LIPKA, Walter R. Jr., Decatur

PAMBIANCO, Margaret Y. "Bonnie," Decatur

SCALES, Cheryl A., Atlanta

TIPPITT, Vivian Maxine, Clinton

