Deaths listed for Wednesday, March 4, 2020

ASHE, Susan, Decatur
BORCHERDING, Rodney, Decatur
CADE, Carlene, Lincoln
ERNST, Harry Richard, Monticello
EVANS, Mildred Ruth, Decatur
FRUCHTL, Jack E., Oreana
GROUND, Walter "Gary," Chatham
KIDD, Delores "Dee," Decatur
LIPKA, Walter R. Jr., Decatur
PAMBIANCO, Margaret Y. "Bonnie," Decatur
SCALES, Cheryl A., Atlanta
TIPPITT, Vivian Maxine, Clinton
