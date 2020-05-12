Deaths listed for Wednesday, May 13, 2020
0 entries

Deaths listed for Wednesday, May 13, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

AUSTIN, Martin D., Clinton

BAILEY, Diana L., Wapella

NEWBON, Donna Lee, Decatur

SHRIVER, William L., Lincoln

SHUEY, Donald Max, Argenta

SLOAN, Kenneth M., Assumption

STACEY, Helen Lafern, Niantic

TIMMERMAN, Eugene William, Oakley

To plant a tree in memory of Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News