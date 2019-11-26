Deaths listed for Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019

CRIST, Beverly Jean, Arthur
ELSON, Lynda, Monticello
HOLLIDAY, Mary Catherine, Decatur
JURGENS, Pauline, Decatur
KNOPP, Velda M., Decatur
MELL, Barry Keith, Decatur
MENDENALL, Gloria Ann, Decatur
MINTON, Donald Edward, Decatur
OLIVIER, Edward Cyril, Decatur
PRIES, Cameron, Decatur
SPATES, Robert Allen, Decatur
SUMMERS, Kay Frances, Clinton
WASHBURN, Woodrow, Forsyth
