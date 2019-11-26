Deaths listed for Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
Deaths listed for Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019

CRIST, Beverly Jean, Arthur

ELSON, Lynda, Monticello

HOLLIDAY, Mary Catherine, Decatur

JURGENS, Pauline, Decatur

KNOPP, Velda M., Decatur

MELL, Barry Keith, Decatur

MENDENALL, Gloria Ann, Decatur

MINTON, Donald Edward, Decatur

OLIVIER, Edward Cyril, Decatur

PRIES, Cameron, Decatur

SPATES, Robert Allen, Decatur

SUMMERS, Kay Frances, Clinton

WASHBURN, Woodrow, Forsyth

