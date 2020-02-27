DECATUR -- Debbie Kay Dunn, 62, of Decatur, passed away suddenly, Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital, in Decatur.
Debbie was born September 24, 1957, in Decatur, to Ron and Eula Marie (Collins) Stutes. She married Michael J. Dunn on June 2, 1979, in Decatur, IL. He passed away January 1, 2013. Debbie was a registered nurse and volunteered her time with CASA and the Elks Lodge 401. She loved playing pool and spending time with her grandkids and CASA kids.
She is survived by her three children, Andrew (Amanda) Dunn, Kelly (Bryan ) Dunn-Gooden, and Sara Dunn; her mother, Eula (Doc) Snow; her three granddaughters, Everly, Aoife and Emilia; her three sisters, Terri (Brad) Wall, Sherry (Gary) Meyer and Liz (Gary) Hall; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father and her husband.
Funeral services to celebrate the life of Debbie Dunn will be 12 p.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Moran & Goebel Funeral Home 2801 North Monroe Street, Decatur, IL 62526. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, before the service, at the funeral home.
