Sept. 11, 1959 - Oct. 5, 2022

DECATUR — Debbie Rae Quisenberry, 63, of Decatur, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at St. John's Hospital, Springfield.

Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, October 9, 2022, at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at Macon County Memorial Park. Online condolences and memories can be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.

Debbie was born on September 11, 1959, in Decatur, a daughter of Cyrus Elmer and Juanita Mae (McKinney) Chaney. She married the love of her life, James Quisenberry on April 25, 1981, in Decatur. Debbie loved her family most of all.

She worked as a server at the Country Club of Decatur where she was loved by her customers. Debbie was a very caring and giving person who has left an impact on everyone she met. She will be deeply missed by her family and many friends.

Debbie is survived by her husband Jim; sons: Daniel of Denver, CO and Kevin of Decatur; brothers: Brad Chaney of Decatur, Mike and Roger Chaney of Mt. Zion; and her sister Cindy Pieper.

She was preceded in death by her parents.