ARTHUR — Debbie Tiffan, 67 of Arthur, IL, passed away at 3:51 p.m. on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at her residence.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at the United Church of Atwood, 210 North Main St., Atwood, IL. Rev. Mike Drake will officiate. Burial will be in the Arthur Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, October 25, 2021 at the United Church of Atwood. The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

Debbie was born on March 2, 1954, in Whidbey Island, WA. She was a daughter of William Charles and Joyce E. (Tohill) Miller. She married David C. Tiffan on February 12, 2010, in Las Vegas, NV.

She is survived by her husband Dave of Arthur, IL; two children: Michael "Mikie" Stirrett, and his wife Megan of Atwood, IL, and Jamie Monts, and her husband Andy of Arthur, IL; two step-children: Lori Policht, and her husband Steve "Wheezer" of Antioch, IL, and Travis Tiffan, and his wife Hayley of Atwood, IL; her mother, Joyce Stephenson of Arthur, IL; nine grandchildren: Maddix, Mace and Maelee Stirrett, Sophie and Chloe Monts, Gwendolyn and Claire Policht, and Layne and Holdyn Tiffan; eight siblings: Jim Miller, and his wife Theresa of Arthur, IL, Sheila Keith, of Cape Coral, FL, Lynee Delmar, and her husband Jack of Bloomington, IL, Scott Gordon, and his wife Angie of Tuscola, IL, Kathy Yancy, and her husband Charles of Lovington, IL, Kim Stephenson, of Tuscola, IL, Terri Pygott, and her husband Harold of Atwood, IL, and Mike Stephenson, and his wife Mary of Decatur, IL.

She was preceded in death by her father, William Charles Miller; and stepfather, Billy K. Stephenson.

Debbie attended the United Church of Atwood. She was a member of the Arthur Women's Club, Atwood Lions Club and had served as an EMT in Atwood.

Debbie graduated from Atwood High School in 1972. She attended beauty school, and operated a beauty shop from her home, for many years, as well as operated a craft store in Atwood, called Country Ruffle, all the while attending the duties of being a farmer's wife. Debbie retired from Ameren Illinois after 20 years of service.

Debbie enjoyed crafting, creating, caring for others, going to races, but most of all spending time with her family.

Memorials may be made to the United Church of Atwood.