× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

DECATUR -- Deborah Ann Bunton (McNamara), 81, of Decatur, passed away June 1, 2020 at Fair Havens Senior Living.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur, is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials in Deborah’s honor may be made to the Humane Society of Decatur and Macon County, 3373 N Woodford St, Decatur, IL 62526

Deborah was born August 29, 1938 in St. Louis, MO, the daughter of Donald McNamara and Mary Jane (Humphries) McNamara and step-mother, Helen McNamara. She attended Decatur High School and then Millikin University. Deborah worked at Decatur Memorial Hospital in telemetry, retiring after 30 years. She enjoyed books and reading and loved her trips to Las Vegas.

She is survived by her daughters, Jenny Baron (Daniel) Evans of Decatur, Shelly Baron (Jamie Pickett) of Decatur, and Heidi Baron Alexander of Decatur; grandchildren, Erzsebet Getz, Nick (Danielle) Alexander, and Shannon Banning; great-grandchildren, Berna Getz, Ava, Layla and Delilah Alexander; sisters, Madonna Kirk and Tamara Goodling and brother, Jim Edgcomb.

Deborah was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Tibor Baron and 2 brothers.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Deborah Bunton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.