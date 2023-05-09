Nov. 24, 1953 - May 6, 2023

DECATUR — Deborah Ann Mabon entered eternal life with our Lord on Saturday, May 6, 2023. She was born on November 24, 1953, in Elizabethtown, KY, to the late Clara Atcher and Thurman Sanders. Debbie married the love of her life, Lonnell Mabon, who preceded her in death in 2022.

She will be forever remembered as a warm and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Her kind and gentle spirit prompted her to care for local wildlife in the community and shined through her gardening abilities. Debbie showcased her love for the Lord through her selfless nature and quiet strength - often cooking and finding ways to be a blessing to others.

The family would like to thank Dr. Velasco and Christel Wheeler, FNP-BC from Cancer Care Specialists as well as the staff of Memorial Hospital for their care and compassion. Special thanks to Trenika Cross, Mary Booker, Taryn Mabon-Mitchell, and William Mabon for their unforgettable selflessness and support.

She leaves to cherish unforgettable memories with her children: Thomas (Donna) Sanders, Christina (Rich) Sanders, Monica (Christopher) Davis, and special daughter Lacy (Terry) Love; grandchildren: Kaliq P.A. Shaw, Donnie (Shina) Miner, Autumn "Baby Chicken" Williams, TJ Hodge, Hannah Sanders, Sarah Sanders, Joshua Sanders, and Carl Sanders. Even though Debbie was an only child, she valued the relationship she shared with her in-laws, brothers: Jimmy Lee Mabon Sr., Pastor James E. (Cherry) Mabon Sr., Elsie (Victoria) Mabon Jr., MacArthur (Mary) Mabon, William (Cozetta) Mabon, Willie (Doris) Mabon; one sister, Mary Booker; nieces, nephews, friends and her beloved pet - Layla "Sugar Baby." She was preceded in death by her husband and best friend, Lonnell Mabon; parents, Clara Atcher and Thurman Sanders; sister-in-law, Patricia Ann Mabon; brother-in-law, L.C. Outlaw Sr.; and brother-in-law, Bobby Mabon.

Visitation will be held at Moran & Goebel Funeral Home in Decatur, IL, from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 13, 2023, and her celebration of life funeral services will immediately follow at 11:00 a.m. with burial to follow at Greenwood Cemetery.

Condolences may be left to Deborah's family at www.moranandgoebel.com.