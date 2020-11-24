 Skip to main content
Deborah Ann Sloan
DECATUR - Deborah Ann Sloan, 66, of Decatur, II passed away November 20, 2020 at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Deborah was born March 10, 1954 in Wilmington, Ohio, the daughter of Charles and Mary (Lunceford) Cowell.

She Married Ronald Ernest Sloan, August 10, 1993 in Colorado Springs, CO.

Deborah attended Mt. Zion High School and later earned her GED at Richland Community College where she continued her studies at Richland and at the University of Illinois Veterinary School and earned her license as a certified Veterinary Technician.

Surviving is her husband, Ronald, Decatur; mother Mary Cowell, Maroa, Daughter Tracie Mitchell, Decatur; son, Jason (Shannon) Garrett Mt. Zion: sisters: Terri (Tony) Jennings, Decatur. and Kathy (Jim) Miller, Argenta, Grandson Matthew (Brittany) Mitchell, Grandson Colton Mitchell; grandson, Dylan (Dani) Mitchell; and granddaughter, Sydney Mitchell; and grandson, Josiah Garrett and grandson Benjamin Garrett both of Mt. Zion and three great-grandchildren: Hazel, Brylek and Broderick.

Deborah was preceded in death by her father, Charles Cowell of Maroa.

Memorial service will be 11:00 AM Monday November 30, 2020 at Moran and Goebel Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 10:00 – 11:00 AM Monday, November 30, 2020 at Moran and Goebel Funeral Home.

Services will be broadcast at www.funeralvue.com/login/event#41279.

Condolences may be left to Deborah's family at www.moranandgoebel.com.

