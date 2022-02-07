MOUNT PULASKI - Deborah C. Chase, 69, of Mt. Pulaski, IL passed away on Sunday, February 6, 2022.

The family will host a service to celebrate Deborah's life at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at New Beginnings Church of God. Dawson & Wikoff West Wood Street Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be directed to your local humane society.

Deborah was born on March 14, 1952 in Decatur, IL, the daughter of George R. Beam and Catherine L. (Lakin) Balle. She was married to David D. Bassett until their divorce in 1989. Deborah met James A. Chase in 2000, they married on November 1, 2012 in Gatlinburg, TN. She was a homemaker and an entrepreneur in several business ventures. Other than spoiling her grandchildren, Deborah enjoyed gardening, travelling with Jim in their camper, cooking, baking and she loved her dogs.

Deborah is survived by her husband, James A. Chase of Mt. Pulaski, IL; children: Jason D. Bassett of Mt. Pulaski, IL, Jennifer C. (Troy) Shawgo of Tucson, AZ, Christopher G. Tracy of the Quad Cities, James A. Chase, Jr. of Brookfield, WI, Kristy N. (Ryan) Benson of Decatur, IL, Caitlin B. (Zach) Pierceall of Decatur, IL and Brittany L. Deckard of Decatur, IL and 12 grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.dawson-wikoff.com.