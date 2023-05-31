Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

July 30, 1958 - May 27, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Deborah "Deb" Busse, 64, of Bloomington, passed away on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at her home.

Her funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington. There will be no visitation. Interment will immediately follow services at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery, Bloomington.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Homes of Hope or the Humane Society of Central Illinois.

She was born July 30, 1958 in Akron, OH, daughter of Donald and Evelyn Roenheck Schneider. She was married to John Busse in September of 1978.

Surviving are four siblings: Jerold (Carolyn) Schneider, Foley, MO, Edward Schneider, Warrenton, MO, Nancy Meyer, Hawk Point, MO and Pam Schneider, Normal; half-sister, Janine (Ryan Cunningham) Schneider; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and four siblings: Donna Stiebel, Donald Schneider, Dennis Schneider and Jonathan Schneider.

Deb retired from State Farm Insurance Company as an IT analyst. She loved her cats and she also enjoyed gardening, astronomy and geology. Deb cherished her time taking loving care of her sister, Pam, for many years.