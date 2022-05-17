Deborah Kay "Debbie" Pray

March 13, 1952 - May 15, 2022

SPRINGFIELD — Deborah Kay "Debbie" (Rappe) Pray, 70, of Springfield, passed away on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at Springfield Memorial Hospital with her family by her side.

She was born on March 13, 1952, in Taylorville, the daughter of Lyle and Mildred (Coady) Rappe. She married Kent Pray on December 26, 1976, in Taylorville. She attended St. Mary's grade school in Taylorville and graduated from Taylorville High School in 1970. Debbie was employed by Federated Funeral Directors of Springfield and the State of Illinois for many years. She worked for the Illinois State Police and retired from the Department of Corrections in 2007. She enjoyed taking trips with her friend Bev to research genealogy. Debbie liked to talk about her trip to Ireland in June of 2015 to continue her genealogy exploration with family members. Debbie was a passionate member of the Holy Family Inclusive Catholic Community.

She is survived by husband, Kent Pray of Springfield; daughter, Jennifer Pray of Springfield; son, Jeff Pray (Yudy Hernandez Pray) of North Ogden, UT; sister, Janet Rappe of Taylorville; and many additional family members including cousins, nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Donna Challacombe of Red Oak, TX; and brother: Jim Rappe of Las Vegas, NV.

A funeral service for Debbie will take place at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, May 20, 2022, at McClure Funeral Home in Taylorville with Bishop Mary Keldermans officiating. Burial will be in the Rosamond Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be held Thursday from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Holy Family Catholic Community, 2939 Stanton St., Springfield, IL,, 62703, or Camp Ondessonk, 3760 Ondessonk Rd, Ozark, IL,, 62792.

