May 24, 1958 - Feb. 22, 2023

DECATUR — Deborah Kay Street (Johnson-Wilson), 64-years young, beloved Mother and Nana, gained her wings on February 22, 2023, in Traverse City, MI, with her daughters at her side. She has been reunited with her Dad, Mom and in-laws (Harry and Mary) in heaven.

Debbie was born on May 24, 1958, in Spruce Pine, North Carolina to Ted and Edith Street. She married Jerald Johnson on May 20, 1978.

She is survived by her daughter, Alexis (Tim) O'Brien of Chicago, IL; daughter, Courtnay Imel of Mount Zion, IL; daughter, Brittnay (Jeremy) Fritz of Traverse City, MI; son, Jay Johnson of Mount Zion, IL; loving ex-husband, Jerry Johnson of Decatur, IL; and son-in-law, Neil Boston of Mount Zion, IL; brother, Ted (Pam) Street of Unicoi, TN; Kara (A.J.) Berry of Decatur, IL. Forever cherished and missed by her grandchildren: Tyler, Madison, Brooke, Arabella, Charlotte, Archer, Gabriella, Vaida, Mavryk, Brexleigh; and step-grandchildren: Hayden, Parker and Makinley. She is also survived by several cousins, nieces, nephews, and many friends.

Growing up, Debbie's best memories were of her childhood in North Carolina spending time with her grandparents, cousins, and extended family. She had always hoped to return to her roots someday. She attended Washington Community High School in Washington, IL.

While living in Peoria, she operated an in-home daycare. After moving to Decatur, Debbie was employed at Consociate-Dansig Insurance. Most recently, she worked at Macon County Memorial Park as office manager where she was most dedicated and proud to assist families in their difficult time of need.

Her greatest gift and joy were being a devoted mother and grandmother to her children and grandchildren. She lived for them. Debbie knew no stranger and to know her was to love her. She had an innate need to help others and made a lasting impression on anyone who was fortunate to meet her. Debbie had a special connection with kids, and her true calling was always taking care of others. Her passion was being a homemaker and taking care of her children.

Debbie was beautiful, inside, and out. Her smile brightened the largest room, and her energy was contagious. Her family's wish is to carry on the support and unconditional love Debbie always gave to everyone.

A visitation will be held Friday, March 10, 2023, at Graceland-Fairlawn in Decatur, IL, from 2:00 - 400 p.m. with a funeral service immediately following.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Heart Association at www.heart.org//donate.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.