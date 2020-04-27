DECATUR — Deborah L. Vogel, 70, of Decatur passed away April 25, 2020 at Decatur Memorial Hospital.
A private family graveside service will be held at Harristown Cemetery, Harristown, IL. Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes, Decatur, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Deborah was born January 1, 1950 in Decatur, IL the daughter of Lloyd and Virginia (Stout) Nail. She married Darold Vogel on September 23, 1969 in Decatur. He preceded her in death on February 23, 2005. Deborah worked as a clerk at West Main Buy-Rite and Blain's Farm and Fleet. She enjoyed crafting, especially woodworking and sewing. But, Deborah most treasured spending time with her grandkids.
She is survived by her children, Rita (Jim) Hill, John (Phyllis) Vogel; son-in-law, Anthony Hunter; grandchildren, Ashlee Hunter and Anthony Hunter, Jr.; siblings, Sue (Vernard) Rentfro, Gloria (Jim) Easterling, Lawrence “Bo” (Pam) Nail, Beckey (Steve) Beck; and many nieces and nephews.
Deborah was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Darold; daughter, Brandie Hunter; and one sister Janet Meyers.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.
