Deborah M. Erlanson

A memorial service to celebrate Deborah's life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 30, 2021, at Dawson & Wikoff West Wood Street Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made c/o Richland Community College Foundation, to support the David Erlanson Art Gallery. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.