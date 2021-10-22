 Skip to main content
Deborah M. Erlanson

DECATUR — Deborah M. Erlanson, 78, of Decatur, IL, passed away at 8:18 p.m., Sunday, October 17, 2021, in St. John's Hospital, Springfield, IL.

A memorial service to celebrate Deborah's life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 30, 2021, at Dawson & Wikoff West Wood Street Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made c/o Richland Community College Foundation, to support the David Erlanson Art Gallery. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.

