DECATUR — Deborah Marie Farrell (Reynolds), known to family and friends as "Debbie", was born May 15, 1948 (Taylorville).

Debbie grew up on a farm just outside Witt, IL, where she developed her lasting passion for horses, ponies, cows, and all kinds of animals. Debbie graduated from Witt High School in 1966, and the University of Illinois in 1970. She earned her degree in Physical Education, and also played basketball, volleyball, and field hockey for Illinois. She married Lynn Farrell at Witt United Methodist church in October 1971; together they pursued their shared ambitions building a family dairy farm and show-herd of registered Guernseys.

After college, Debbie also worked for the Decatur Park District Recreation Department, where she worked to expand the then novel Special Olympics in central Illinois. Later, Debbie returned to education dedicating 22 years working as a teacher and aid with Decatur Public Schools in Special Education and elementary classrooms. In 2002, Debbie (along with her teammates) was recognized by the University of Illinois Athletic Department for her contribution in pioneering efforts to bring women's athletics into the NCAA mainstream in the late 1960's.

Mom, Grandma, sister, aunt, cousin, niece, friend or even acquaintance - Debbie will probably be most remembered for her charming stubbornness, unfailing knack for seeing good in everyone, and willingness to try to help others without any regard for her own circumstances.

Surviving are son, Rhett (Lana) - children: Harper (16) and Kash (13); brother, Kelly Reynolds (Twila); sisters: Kristine Panieri (John), Bonnie Haines (Lynn); brother-in-law, Gerald Sommers

Preceding her husband, Russell "Lynn" Farrell; sister, Georgia Sue Sommers; mother, Marjorie Reynolds (Snyder); father, Harold Reynolds.