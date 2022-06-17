Deborah Norton Sanders

May 30, 1951 - June 7, 2022

Deborah (Debbie) Norton Sanders, passed away peacefully on June 7, 2022, in Cape Coral, FL, at the age of 71.

Debbie was born May 30, 1951, in Decatur, the daughter of Leland and Virginia Welch Norton. Debbie grew up in Sullivan, IL, and worked at the Sullivan Drive-In, owned by her father on the west side of town. It was at the drive-in that Debbie's high school sweetheart, Greg Sanders, asked her out on a date in September, 1967. They were then wed by Father John Sohm at St. Columcille on a rainy day, November 24, 1973, surrounded by friends and family.

Debbie attended St Louis University and then transferred to University of Illinois and later became a certified public accountant. She was a CPA for 40-years at West & Company, previously known as Brumleve & Dabbs.

In addition to her efforts in accounting, Debbie was a lifelong member of St. Columcille Church in Sullivan, where she managed the schedules and financials. She had a passion for gardening and her home always had meticulous landscaping. If she wasn't gardening, she could be found in the kitchen making coffee cake or taco dip, prepping for a big day out on the boat "Bushels of Fun" with her family and friends. She was a selfless perfectionist, always wanting to do the right thing. She would do all of this while wearing her trusty visor, of course.

Debbie's steadfast, giggly nature remained through her battle with Alzheimer's until the very end. As time went on, although Debbie became quieter, her sweet demeanor remained. Debbie battled Alzheimer's for nearly 11 years and will always be our true Walk to End Alzheimer's team captain for Team Visor.

The family would like to thank The Waters of Cape Coral and Hope Hospice of Fort Myers for their loving care during Debbie's last year of life.

She is survived by her husband, Greg Sanders; her children: Patrick (Kelly) Sanders, Phillip (Casie) Sanders and Emilie (Mike) Lee; her grandchildren: Emma, Jack, Caitlynn, Lily, Anabel, Lesli, Ella; her sisters: Susie (Phillip) Holloran and Sandy (Robert) Elkin.

She was preceded in death by her parents and an infant sister.

Rest Debbie. You're free.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, June 25, 2022, in St. Columcille Catholic Church, Sullivan. Visitation will be from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Friday, June 24, 2022, in the Reed Funeral Home, Sullivan, with a prayer service at 4:30 p.m. Rite of Committal and Burial will be in the Greenhill Cemetery, Sullivan, with a catered lunch to follow at the Sullivan American Legion.

In lieu of flowers, help us make sure no more families deal with the same tragedy. We can fight for a cure for Alzheimer's by donating to the family Walk to End Alzheimer's team. Go to act.alz.org//goto//teamvisor2022 or scan the QR code with and a link will appear to donate.