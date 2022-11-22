May 3, 1950 - Nov. 18, 2022
LARGO, Florida — Deborah Snow Cross, 72, of Largo, FL, formerly of Decatur, IL, passed away Friday, November 18, 2022, after losing her battle to cancer.
Debi was born May 3, 1950 in Urbana, IL, the daughter of Charles and Lois (Snow) Kyger. Debi worked in the banking industry, her entire adult life. She enjoyed traveling with her longtime companion, Rod Fordham, after her retirement.
Debi is survived by her companion, Rod, Fordham; her sons: Michael (Anca) Kistler and Jason (Cathy) Kistler; brother, Charlie (Frances) Kyger; sister, Jeannie (Greg) Sheumaker; granddaughters: Sarah and Kaylie. Debi is preceded is death by her parents; her infant son, Matthew; her brother, Mike; and her grandparents.
Per Debi's wishes, there will be no services.
Memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society.
