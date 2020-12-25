Debra Jayne Payne

DECATUR — Debra Jean Payne, 64 of Decatur died at St. Mary's Hospital on Sunday, December 20, 2020.

A graveside service to celebrate Debra's life will be 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at Graceland Cemetery Decatur. Rev. Kirk Henneberry will officiate. Memorials if desired may be made to Scovill Zoo 715 S. Country Club Road Decatur, IL 62521. Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of the arrangements.

Debra was born February 14, 1956 in Chicago, IL, daughter of Albert and Grace (LaGalante) Kurth. She was last employed by Famous Liquors in the Long Creek Plaza. Debra married Dennis E. Payne on February 14, 1986.

Surviving are her husband of nearly thirty-five years, Dennis Payne; step-son, Jason Payne; sons: Jonathan Greg Ramlow and Gregory John Ramlow; daughters: Michelle Lynn Caro and Candice Falcone; sisters: Pamela Colin and Janet Maher; brother-in-law, Kevin (Tina) Payne; mother-in-law, Helen Payne; numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

