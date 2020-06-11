× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ILLIOPOLIS — Debra K. Lancaster, 57, of Illiopolis, died on Monday, June 8, 2020 at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, MO. She was born on July 16, 1962, in Decatur, the daughter of William and Stella (Embrey) Witts. She married H. Gary Lancaster on October 23, 1987 and he survives.

Debby was a member of St James & St Patrick Catholic Church. She loved spending time with her family, working in her flower garden, reading and was a good wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend.

She is preceded in death by her father; brother, Danny Witts; niece, Danielle Allen.

She is survived by her husband, Gary; sons, Zachary (Angela), Drew (Allison), and Drake (Brittney); grandchildren, Riley, Liam, Ryanne, Lane, Seamus, Sawyer, Eoghan, Finley, and Darcy; Mother, Stella Witts; sister, Karen Witts; brothers, Bill (Jill) and Allan Witts and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 13, at Fullenwider-Park Funeral Home, 432, 7th street, in Illiopolis, from 10 until Noon when a family service will be held with Father John Burnett officiating. Friends are invited to gather at 1:00pm at Riverside Cemetery in Illiopolis for the Committal Service.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or Wolf-Hirschhorn Syndrome Foundation.

