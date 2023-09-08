June 18, 1956 - Aug. 7, 2023

DIETERICH — Debra L. Tully, 67, of Dieterich, formerly of Decatur, passed away August 7, 2023.

A Celebration of Life will be held 1:00 - 5:00 p.m., Sunday, September 10, 2023, at her son's home 2185 S. Twin Bridge Rd Decatur. Debra was born June 18, 1956, in Decatur, the daughter of Edwin and Sharon (Rand) Alderson. She married William Tully Jr. Debra drove a semi for several years.

She loved fishing and Newton Lake. Debra loved watching TV game shows like The Price is Right and Wheel of Fortune; westerns - especially: "The Rifleman," and "Gunsmoke;" and soap operas. She also enjoyed playing Bingo.

Surviving are her husband, William Tully of Dieterich; son, Michael Bennett of Decatur; and brother, David (Janet) Alderson of Decatur; cousin, Robbie Alderson and his son, Tyler of Evansville, IN; and her favorite aunt, Rosemary Alderson of Sterling, IL. Debra was preceded in death by her parents; and uncle, Gene Alderson.