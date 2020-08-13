DECATUR — Debra Lynn Johnson, 65 of Decatur died at 2:39 pm Tuesday August 11, 2020 in St. John's Hospital Springfield, Illinois.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday August 15, 2020 at Friends Creek Cemetery Argenta. Masks are available but not required. An informal celebration of life will take place at 5:00 pm at The Oreana Community Building between 5-9 pm. Come and go anytime throughout the evening. Feel free to bring a dish/drinks to share, but please take containers/leftovers with you when you leave.

Debra was born January 12, 1955 in Jacksonville, Illinois the daughter of James R. and Marjorie (Headen) Butcher. She graduated from Argenta-Oreana High School. Debra worked in retail sales at the Hickory Point Mall and later owned a small business. She loved animals especially her little dogs Earl and Squirrll. She traveled to Europe with her friends and loved her family dearly. She married Rick Johnson and they had two sons. Debra loved old country music and Elvis.

Surviving are her sons, Trevor and Ty, brothers, Kevin and Mike, sister, Dee Dee, grandchildren, Emery and Payton Johnson and many cousins and second cousins, her partner in life Gary Maxey.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of the arrangements.

