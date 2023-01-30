 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Debra M. Burchard

DECATUR — Debra M. Burchard, 72, of Decatur, died Thursday, January 26, 2023.

Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, February 1, 2023, Central Baptist Church (1275 Mt. Gilead Road Decatur, IL). Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at the church. Burial at Macon County Memorial Park. Memorials to the church or St. Jude Children's Hospital.

Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of the arrangements.

See the website for the expanded obituary or to leave condolences www.tanzyusloganmemorialpages.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News