Debbie was born to Evelyn and Leonard Lutterbach on October 21, 1957, in Decatur, IL. Debbie was a member of Local 65 Plumbers and Pipefitters before she started work at the United States Post Office as a Letter Carrier, where she retired after 30 years of service. She married Kevin Peters on July 25, 2003, in Decatur, IL. After she retired, she was able to spend her winters in Florida with her husband. She enjoyed walking, soaking up the sun on the beach, and boating. She also loved spending time with her family at their pool. She was a very fun loving and caring person. Debbie was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church.