Oct. 21, 1957 - Feb. 9, 2023
DECATUR — Debra Sue "Debbie" Peters, 65, passed away on February 9, 2023, in Decatur, IL, after her hard-fought battle with cancer.
Debbie was born to Evelyn and Leonard Lutterbach on October 21, 1957, in Decatur, IL. Debbie was a member of Local 65 Plumbers and Pipefitters before she started work at the United States Post Office as a Letter Carrier, where she retired after 30 years of service. She married Kevin Peters on July 25, 2003, in Decatur, IL. After she retired, she was able to spend her winters in Florida with her husband. She enjoyed walking, soaking up the sun on the beach, and boating. She also loved spending time with her family at their pool. She was a very fun loving and caring person. Debbie was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church.
Debbie is survived by her husband, Kevin Peters; sisters: Vickie (Mark) Barthelemy, Anna (Larry) Beckman; stepfather, Glen Muir; children: Evin Peters, Brooke Duncan, Stephanie (Eddie) Quinones; step-siblings: Teri, Nate, Paul; grandchildren: Alexa, Jayden, McKenna; great-granddaughter, Aurora; nieces: Makaela, Taryn; and many extended family and friends.
Debbie is preceded in death by her parents.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at 10:00 AM Holy Family Catholic Church. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home.
Memorials to Holy Family Catholic School Scholarship.
Condolences may be sent to Debbie's family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.