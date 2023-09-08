Febr. 6, 1955 - May 18, 2022

DECATUR — Debra Sue (Springgate) Hawley, 67, of Decatur, formerly of Taylorville, passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at Alive Hospice in Nashville, TN.

Debra was born February 6, 1955, in Taylorville, the daughter of Robert and Jane (Owens) Springgate. She graduated from Taylorville High School with the Class of 1973. Debra worked in the kitchen for the Franciscan Sisters convent for several years. She then went on to Wal-Mart, where she worked as an Associate in both Taylorville and the Decatur stores until her retirement. Debra was an animal lover, especially her two beloved dachshunds.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Debra is survived by her sister, Kathleen Seibel of Decatur; and several beloved cousins.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at Shafer-Perfetti & Assalley Funeral Home, 202 W. Franklin Street, Taylorville, IL, 62568. The memorial ceremony will follow the visitation at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Becky Lembke officiating.

Inurnment will follow the ceremony at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens in Taylorville.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association, PO Box 7023, Merrifield, VA, 22116.

Please visit www.assalleyfuneralhomes.com to share memories of Debra, or to offer condolences to her family.