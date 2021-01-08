DECATUR - Delbert Burl Kingston, 87 of Decatur, IL passed away on January 3, 2021 at St. Mary's Hospital in Decatur. As was Delbert's wish, his body was cremated. A private memorial gathering and burial at Glenwood Cemetery in Shelbyville will be held at a later date. Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be made to The Decatur Park District Foundation/Scovill Park Zoo (Attn: Jill Applebee, 620 East Riverside Ave, Decatur, IL 62521), or to a charity of the donor's choice. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.dawson-wikoff.com .

Delbert was born February 21, 1933 in "Dugout", near Shelbyville, IL, the son of Elmer and Doris Blancett Kingston. Delbert graduated from Shelbyville High School and Sparks Business College. He served in the US Army. Delbert was employed by Archer Daniels Midland Company for 42 years, retiring from the corporate office as Director of Purchasing. As the "Mayor of Ivy Lane", Delbert enjoyed spending time outside, usually mowing his grass and those of his neighbors. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinal fan, and a long-time member of Woodland Chapel Presbyterian Church. He was a tremendous influence on his daughters, instilling his unrelenting work ethic, teaching them the importance of doing the right thing, and treating others with kindness and respect. He was known for his creativity, generosity, sense of humor, and practical jokes. He enjoyed summer vacations to Minocqua, Wisconsin and the Lake of the Ozarks. We couldn't have picked a better father.