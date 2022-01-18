Delfino Ruffini

Delfino was born to Celestino and Amelia Ruffini on October 3, 1929 in Decatur, IL. Delfino was married to Caroline Bomball on May 22, 1955, at the St. John's Lutheran Church in Decatur, IL. Delfino was a proud Korean War veteran. He was part of the American Legion, LST Association and the Sons of Italy. He loved his family, friends, hunting, spending time at the barn, everything outdoors and his home made red vino.