Delfino Ruffini

DECATUR — Delfino Ruffini, 92, passed away on January 16, 2022 in Decatur, IL.

Delfino was born to Celestino and Amelia Ruffini on October 3, 1929 in Decatur, IL. Delfino was married to Caroline Bomball on May 22, 1955, at the St. John's Lutheran Church in Decatur, IL. Delfino was a proud Korean War veteran. He was part of the American Legion, LST Association and the Sons of Italy. He loved his family, friends, hunting, spending time at the barn, everything outdoors and his home made red vino.

Delfino is survived by his wife, Caroline Ruffini; son, Rocco (Cheryl) Ruffini; daughters: Jill (Richard) Hughes, Julie (Kent) Peterson; grandchildren: Lauren (Dillon) Ziegler, Luke (Trisha) Peterson; step-grandchildren: Laura (Andy) Hughes, Rachel (Ricky) Minor, Bethany (Derek) Gotts, and many extended family and friends.

Delfino is preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Bruno, Leno, Guerino, Charles, Gentile, Murphy; sister, Erma.

A visitation will be held at Moran and Goebel Funeral Home on Saturday, January 22, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Memorials to the donor's choice.

Condolences may be sent to Delfino's family at www.moranandgoebel.com.

