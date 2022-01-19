DECATUR — Delfino Ruffini, 92, passed away on January 16, 2022 in Decatur, IL.

Delfino was born to Celestino and Amelia Ruffini on October 3, 1929 in Decatur. Del was an extremely proud Korean War Veteran and was a member of the American Legion, LST association, and the Sons of Italy. He was married to Caroline Bomball on May 22, 1955 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Decatur; he loved and cherished his family so very much.

Del enjoyed spending his time outdoors and you could often find him at the barn and/or hunting. When he wasn't outside, you would likely find him making (or drinking) his homemade red vino or playing a prank on his loved ones. Not only did he enjoy playing pranks, but he was always telling jokes and his laugh was infectious.

Delfino is survived by his wife, Caroline Ruffini; his children: Jill (Richard) Hughes, Rocco (Cheryl) Ruffini, Julie (Kent) Peterson; his grandchildren: Lauren (Dillon) Ziegler and Lucas (Trisha) Peterson; his step-grandchildren: Laura (Andy) Hughes and Rachel (Ricky) Minor, Bethany (Derek) Gotts; and many extended family and friends.

Delfino is preceded in death by his parents, Celestino and Amelia; and his siblings: Bruno, Leno, Guerino, Charles, Gentile, Murphy, and Erma.

A visitation will be held at Moran and Goebel on Saturday, January 22, 2022 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM.