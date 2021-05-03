DECATUR — Dell Edward Hunt, 89, of Decatur, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 in Decatur Memorial Hospital.

The graveside service for Dell will be Wednesday, May 5, at 1:00 p.m. at Mt. Gilead Cemetery with Pastor Brian Canaday officiating. Military honors will be by the Macon County Honor Guard. Tanzyus Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of arrangements.

Dell was born November 19, 1931 in Decatur, IL, the son of Heilman (Jack) and Ruth Ann (Hollingsworth) Hunt. He served in the U.S. Army Korean Conflict. Dell worked at A.E. Staley and St. Teresa High School. He was a member of the Illinois Twins Society, Local Veterans groups, and Life Foursquare Church. Dell married Janet Louise Smoot on November 1, 1959.

He is survived by daughter, Lynnette (Kevin) Bradshaw of Shelbyville, IL; sons: Timothy Hunt of Decatur, IL, and Jason Hunt of Indianapolis, IN; seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren; and sister, Jackie (Kelly) Yokley of Decatur. He was preceded by his parents; wife; daughter, Ronda Flannigan; twin brother, Dale; and sister, Donna.

Dell was a loving, kind, and hardworking man, enjoyed playing piano, traveling, and did nursing home ministry with his dad and mom (Jack and Ruth Ann), and sisters, Jackie and Donna, at several local nursing homes.

