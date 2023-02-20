July 30, 1939 - Feb. 16, 2023

NEWNAN, Georgia - Della Annette Jones (D.Ann) 83, formerly of Clinton, IL, passed away peacefully on February 16, 2023, at her home in Georgia surrounded by family.

Born July 30, 1939, in Hot Springs, AR. D.Ann moved with her family to Clinton, IL, in 1970. During her 40-plus-year career as a central Illinois educator she taught at Clinton High School, Richland College, Lincoln College and Millikin University. She enjoyed teaching at all levels and was inspired by her students and colleagues. D.Ann is survived by her husband, Morton Thompson; daughter, Wendy Jones (Lynn) of Newnan GA; grandson, Taylor Bennett (Regina) of Palmetto, GA; granddaughter, Carly Jones of NYC; and great-granddaughter, Helen Bennett.

Per D.Ann's wishes there will be no visitation or funeral.

In lieu of flowers, D.Ann requests donations be sent to Heartland Theater, PO Box 104, Bloomington, IL, 61702.

"If I ever caused you a heartache or sadness that was not my intent, I apologize. If I helped you in any way, Baby pass it on."